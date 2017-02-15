MATCH REACTION: Shrews boss hits out at officials

Shrewsbury manager Paul Hurst felt referee Cral Boyeson had too much influence on last night’s (February 14) League One match against Peterborough United at the ABAX Stadium.

Hurst was irritated by Boyeson’s decision to send Shrews’ striker Stephen Humphrys off 10 minutes into the second-half with his side leading 1-0. Humphrys was shown a second yellow card for failing to retreat quickly enough at a Posh free kick.

Posh striker Lee Angol gets stuck in against Shrewsbury. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh centre-back Dominic Ball, who went on to score the decisive goal in a 2-1 home win, played the ball against Humphrys, pompting Boyeson to act.

Hurst said: “It was totally inconsistent (refereeing) performance which certainly had an impact on the game. Stephen did put himself in an awkward position, but their lad didn’t take the free kick from the right place and, let’s be honest, he was trying to get our player sent off rather than pass the ball to a player and he succeeded.

“What annoys me is we get fourth officials who ‘want us to speak to them’ and yet when I ask a question they suddenly lose their memory and don’t want a conversation at all.

“It all becomes rather pointless.”

It was a first defeat in seven League matches for Shrewsbury.