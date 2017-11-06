MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United send 1,100 fans home happy after derby win

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann was thrilled to be able to send over 1,100 travelling fans home happy tonight (November 7)

Posh won a Checkatrade Trophy tie at Cambridge United 2-0 to finish top of their group and guarantee a home draw in the knockout stages, the draw for which takes place on Friday (November 10). Steven Taylor and Jack Marriott scored the goals.

McCann fielded a strong team showing just one change from Saturday’s disappointing FA Cup draw at home to National League side Tranmere as Danny Lloyd replaced Andrew Hughes.

“We drummed into the players how many Posh fans would be at the game and how important the match was to them,” McCann stated. “So I’m delighted to have been able to send them home happy. They would have enjoyed what they saw as we played very well.

“It was also important for us to qualify. We want to go well in this competition which is why I fielded almost the same team as the weekend.

“I was really pleased with the performance, Cambridge are a very good side who use their strengths well, but we deserved to win. We controlled midfield and defemded strongly. The clean sheet was well deserved.

“It was an important fixture and we are delighted to make progress. but we’re not going to get the champagne bottles out just yet.

“I decided to pick a similar team to Saturday as we’re a fit enough team to cope. We have an extra day to prepare for this weekend and we have two live TV games in a row to look forward to now.

“Danny Lloyd was top drawer. He’s been training well and he took his chance tonight. He gave us the workrate and endeavour up top alongside Jack Marriott we’ve missed recently.”

Posh are next in action at AFC Wimbledon in League One on Sunday (November 12). They then visit Tranmere for the first round FA cup replay on Wednesday, November 15.

Posh striker Ricky Miller was absent tonight because of illness.