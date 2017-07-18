MATCH REACTION: Peterborough United are in for a Penny after friendly defeat

Peterborough United are working hard to finalise the transfer of Nuneaton defender Alex Penny.

As the Peterborough Telegraph revealed last week, Posh are keen to sign Penny who has been the subject of transfer interest from Premier League clubs Burnley and Leicester. Penny was a Hull City as a youth.

Harry Anderson in the thick of the action for Posh against Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Penny (20) played for Posh in tonight’s (July 18) 3-1 friendly defeat at the hands of Ipswich Town, a match again played over four, 30-minunte periods.

“He did well,” Posh manager Grant McCann admitted. “We will sit down with him tomorrow (Wednesday) and see where we go from there.

“The team for the second hour against Ipswich did well. They were very young with a 15 year-old, four 17 year-olds and a 19-year old involved.

“We were comfortable in the first part of the game as well. We were playing some decent stuff and creating chances, but we learned tonight that give a Championship side half a chance and you will be punished,

Gwion Edwards on the ball for Posh against Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We gave Ipswich two goals.”

McCann confirmed full-back Liam Shephard and midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes, who both missed tonight’s game, could feature in Saturday’s (July 22) games at Lincoln City or Deeping Rangers.

Transfer-listed Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst was today linked with a loan move to Scottish Premier Division side Motherwell.