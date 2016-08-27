MATCH REACTION: Perfect Posh thrill the boss

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann hailed a ‘perfect away performance’ as his side cruised to a 2-0 win at League One promotion fancies MK Dons today (August 27).

A second-minute goal from left-back Andrew Hughes - his first for the club - and an own goal from George Baldock 20 minutes from time delivered three points to Posh.

Marcus Maddison created both goals with excellent set-piece deliveries and there was also a first clean sheet of the season for the back four and veteran goalkeeper Mark Tyler.

McCann also praised the contribution of 17 year-old midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes.

“We were very good all-round today,” McCann said. “It was the perfect away performance.

“we controlled the game from minute one and obviously an early goal was a terrific boost.

“We knew set-pieces would be important today and we spent a lot of time working on them yesterday.

“Marcus Maddison’s delivery always causes trouble and he was spot on today.

“The performance all round was good though. Leo Da Silva is just 17 and yet he produced one of the most complete midfield performances I’ve seen by a Peterborough player for many a year.

“I’m not mentioning anyone by name, but a couple of people wondered whether or not Leo had the temperament to play in a game like this. I think he answered that one today. His composure and calmness for someone so young is outstanding. Nothing fazes him.

“Leo and the skipper controlled the game against some very good opponents.

“We looked dangerous every time we went forward, but I was pleased with the clean sheet also. It can be tough playing in our back four as we can be a bit kamikaze at times, but the players have set themselves the challenge of keeping more clean sheets this season and now they’ve set the standard.

“I was also pleased with how we managed the game. Little things like walking to the other side of the pitch before you are substituted, and which other teams do against us, help to take the sting out of a game.”

Veteran goalkeeper Mark Tyler retained his place in the starting line-up after number one Ben Alnwick felt his hamstring problem again flare up yesterday.

McCann added: “On Thursday we felt Ben would be okay, but he felt a twinge again on Friday so I gave him the weekend off in the hope he will be ready for next weekend.

“There is no drame with our goalkeepers though as we have two good ones. Mark Tyler had one tough save to make in the first-half today and pulled it off superbly.

“Mark is also a very good communicator with his back four.”

Posh are next in action at home to Norwich in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday (August 30) before hosting Swindon (September 3) and Port Vale (September 10) in League One games on successive Saturdays.

Right-back Michael Smith is away with Northern Ireland for a week from Monday. His natural replacement Hayden White was absent today with a groin injury, but he is expected to be fit for the Norwich game when striker Paul Taylor could be rested.