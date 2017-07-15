MATCH REACTION: McCann insists Nichols is in no hurry to leave an exciting, attacking team

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists wanted striker Tom Nichols is in no hurry to leave the club.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed yesterday League One rivals Bristol Rovers had made another bid for the 23 year-old.

Posh man Danny Lloyd in action against QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

But Nichols played the second half of today’s (July 15) 4-2 friendly defeat at home to QPR. He set up a second goal for strike partner Junior Morias.

McCann was asked about Rovers’ bid after today’s match and replied: “Nothing’s happened. Tom is still our player. He is willing to stay as he likes it here.

“He played well in the first two friendlies, but may be he was a little distracted today. He still set up a goal with a great pass though.”

McCann also confirmed a PT story about interest in Nuneaton defender Alex Penney, but a player reportedly being watched by Leicester and Burnley, watched today’s game from the stand.

Posh striker Junior Morias scores from the penalty spot. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“We’ve had talks with Alex, but nothing has been agreed yet,” McCann added. “There could be some movement in and out next week, but I’ve left to Barry Fry and the chairman to deal with. There have been offers for some of our players,”

Teenage midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes was another absentee today, but new striker Jack Marriott made his club debut for a team McCann believes will excite the fans this season.

McCann fielded two separate XIs for an hour apiece in a two-hour contest. He played with wing-backs for the first 60 minutes and then switched to a 4-4-2 for the final hour.

“It was very good game against QPR,” McCann stated. “It was played a a very good tempo and even got heated on occasions.

“We looked sharp enough until tiring in the latter stages, but it’s obvious we are a different animal going forward. The pace Danny Lloyd, Jack Marriott and

Ricky Miller give us is very impressive. We are going to excite the fans this season.

“They played well against QPR as did Junior. It was obvious our new players wanted to impress.

“We played very well in the second and third 30 minutes. Okay our final ball wasn’t always great, but we got into some great positions.

“The biggest disappointment was the final 30 minutes. We went 2-1 ahead, but we weren’t ruthless enough in seeking the third goal. Instead we sat back and if you do that against quality opponents like QPR they will punish you.

“We have players suited to 4-4-2 like Harry Anderson, Gwion Edwards and the full-backs Lewis Freestone and Liam Shephard and it’s important we find the best system for all the players.

“Overall it was another excellent workout for everyone.”

Posh are involved in another two-hour friendly against Championship opposition on Tuesday (July 18) when Ipswich visit the ABAX Stadium.