MATCH REACTION: Be more respectful Ricardo

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has advised his former player Ricardo Santos to show more respect to his old club.

Santos recently posted an abusive message towards Posh on social media and he goaded the club’s fans during after his current club Barnet’s 3-1 victory in the first round of the Carabao Cup at the ABAX Stadium tonight (August 8).

Former Posh player Shaquile Coulthirst (left) celebrates his goal for Barnet at the ABAX Stadium. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Santos didn’t start a single League One match under McCann before he was sold to Barnet last January.

McCann said: “If I had seen Ricardo after the game I’d have advised him to leave this club gracefully. We are the club that took him from non-league football and gave him his chance in the Football League.

“We made him into a Football League player. Fair play to him tonight as his team have won, but I know what he did on social media and it wasn’t right.”

Santos was jeered by sections of the small crowd during the game.

Former Posh player Shaquile Coulthirst was also in the Barnet side and scored his side’s third goal from the penalty spot.