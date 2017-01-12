MATCH PREVIEW: Manager promises there will be no FA Cup fall-out this season

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists there will not be a repeat of last season’s FA Cup fall-out.

When Posh suffered an heroic fourth round defeat at the hands of West Brom 12 months ago, Graham Westley’s side went on to take one point from their next seven League One matches.

Jerome Binnom-Williams is pushing for a Posh first-team call-up.

McCann has already warned his players they must be as motivated at Bury on Saturday (January 14) as they were at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Posh are starting a run of three away games in 11 days, all of them at out-of-form, struggling sides.

Bury (21st) have not won any of their last 20 competitive matches, 19th-placed Swindon, who Posh visit on January 21, have won one of ther last 11 League One matches and bottom club Oldham, Posh opponents on January 24, have failed to win any of their last 10 League games.

McCann said: “The players have been made aware of what happened when we went out of the cup last season.

Posh loan signing Dominic Ball.

“We played superbly against West Brom, but lost our next match at home, 4-0 against Bradford City.

“I don’t believe for one moment that will happen with this group of players, but it’s something to guard against.

“The rest of January will be very tough for us.

“The teams we are playing next are not in the best of form, but bad runs do end and there is no such thing as an easy away game in this division, especially when you are facing three in quick succession.

“We won’t go to Bury or anywhere else thinking we just have to turn up and win. These teams have plenty to fight for and all will be as desperate as we are to get three points.

“Having said that our away form has been pretty good all season so we can travel confident, but not complacent.”

Recent signing Junior Morias will be back in the squad after a two-goal showing for the reserve team this week. He was ineligible for the FA Cup tie at Chelsea.

New loan arrivals Dominic Ball and Martin Samuelsen will also be in the matchday squad for the game at Gigg Lane, while left-back Jerome Binnom-Williams is pushing Andrew Hughes hard for a first-team place after some strong performances in reserve team games as well as training.

Posh had sold under 100 tickets to fans for the match at close of business yesterday (January 11)