MATCH PREVIEW: Goal hero believes exciting times are ahead

One of the stars of Saturday’s (August 27) win at MK Dons insists it’s time for Peterborough United to embark on a winning streak.

Left-back Andrew Hughes, who scored his Posh goal in the 2-0 League One success, and his first senior goal since 2014, believes it’s vital Posh build on that impressive victory by beating Norwich City Under 23s in their opening fixture in the revamped Checkatrade Trophy at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (August 30, 7.30pm kick off).

Norwich City left-back Harry Toffolo in action for Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh manager Grant McCann is expected to make a couple of changes to his starting line-up with striker Paul Taylor likely to be among those rested, but he will still field a strong team against a Norwich City side expected to include former Posh loanee Harry Toffolo.

Hughes said: “It’s important we keep the momentum going after our excellent win at MK Dons.

“It’s a different competition tomorrow, but winning is a great habit to get into so we will be treating Norwich as a very important match.

“The players all know our targets for this season, but we are working on a game-by-game basis. I can sense exciting times ahead at this club and if we perform on a regular basis like we did on Saturday we will not be far away at the end of the season.

Ryan Tafazolli could be back in action for Posh against Norwich.

“It was a proper away performance at Milton Keynes. We could have won by more goals, but we were delighted with the clean sheet.

“If we stay that solid for the rest of the season we will win plenty of games. Not many teams will win at Milton Keynes like we did. They will be up there at the end of the season for sure.

“It was a real confidence booster of a result and it was great for me to score a goal. I usually only get one a season, but I hope I can chip in with a few more this season.”

Right-back Michael Smith is away on international duty with Northern Ireland this week so he will miss tomorrow’s match. Hayden White will step up as long as he has recovered from the groin problem that forced him to miss the win at Mk Dons.

Vetern Mark Tyler is expected to stay in goal ahead of Ben Alnwick who has been struggling with a hamstring injury.

Summer signing Ryan Tafazolli has been pencilled in to play in the centre of defence to test his recovery from a hamstring injurysuffered on the opening day of the season. If White doesn’t make it, Michael Bostwick or Jack Baldwin could switch to right-back for the game to accomodate Tafazolli.

Posh and Norwich are in a group of four teams of which two will qualify for the knockout stages. MK Dons and Barnet are the other two teams and they meet at stadium:mk tomorrow.

Tickets in advance of the Norwich match are priced at £8 for adults/seniors/18-21s and £3 for under 18s with a rise to £10 for adults/seniors/18-21s and £5 for under 18s on the day of the game. Executive Suite tickets (with programme included) are priced at £20 for adults and £15 for concessions.

Norwich have named their squad for tomorrow’s match. It reads: Sergi Canos, Jacob Murphy, Harry Toffolo, James Maddison, Carlton Morris, Josh Murphy, Louis Thompson, Ben Godfrey, Todd Cantwell, Ray Grant, Louis Ramsey, Michee Efete, Jamal Lewis, Benny Ashley-Seal, Joe Crowe, Glenn Middleton, Dialling Jaiyesimi, Louis McIntosh, Ebou Adams, Ben Killip, Aston Oxborough, Jake Hallett, Emersson Sambu.