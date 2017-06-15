LEAGUE CUP: First round draw to take place in Thailand!

The draw for the first round of the English Football League Cup - now re-branded as the Carabao Cup - takes place in Bangkok, Thailand tomorrow (June 16, 1pm).

Posh are a seeded team in the southern half of the draw so could be paired with local rivals Cambridge United and Northampton Town who are both unseeded.

The first round ties will take place week commencing Monday, August 7.

The League One season kicks off on Saturday, August 5.

The League One fixtures will be released next Wednesday (June 21).