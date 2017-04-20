LATEST NEWS: Will it be Miller time for Peterborough United at last?

Local boy Ricky Miller is understood to be back on Peterborough United’s radar.

The Peterborough Telegraph believes the 28 year-old from Bretton has held talks with Posh officials over a summer move from National League side Dover Athletic.

Miller has scored 38 goals in 40 appearances for Dover this season and was linked with a move to Posh in January.

McCann declined to comment on Miller specifically, but said: “We have irons in the fire. We have watched a lot of players over the last four-to-five months and we have dossiers on every one of them.

“In the meeting with the chairman and Barry Fry last week we went over a lot of things, but we want to bring in players with good characters who are used to winning.

“For this to happen we will have to move players on, but we want all the business done as early as possible. We don’t want to be hanging about until early August. “We want to sign players who are hungry and want to come here.

“Obviously I can’t comment on players who aren’t ours at the moment.”

Miller spent one season with Luton in League Two.

Eleventh-placed Posh host play-off chasing Bristol Rovers in their final home League One match of the season on Saturday.