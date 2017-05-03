LATEST NEWS: Three-year deal for Bretton boy Miller

Peterborough United have confirmed the arrival of striker Ricky Miller on a three-year contract.

As revealed by the Peterborough Telegraph two weeks ago, the 28 year-old moves from National League side Dover Athletic for whom he scored 42 goals last season.

Miller is a local lad from Bretton, He admits signing for Posh is a dream come true.

“When I was playing for Stamford and Boston locally, I could only dream of signing for Peterborough,” Miller said.

“It is a dream come true. I know plenty of people in Peterborough, and me and family are really excited about the move.

“I had a great season with Dover. I was told I didn’t go more than two games without scoring.

“And I’m confident I can improve. Dover are one of the few teams in the National League not to be full-time so I feel confident I can improve my game.

“If I can score half as many goals next season I’d be delighted, but my first task is to establish myself at the club and try and hit the ground running.

“It is a big step up for me, but I work harder I am confident I will show my best. I know where the back of the net is and I’m not bad with my back to goal either.

“Hopefully I can help the team. I know they struggled for goals last season.”

Miller scored 64 goals in 91 appearances for Dover. He won the National League player-of-the-season for 2016-17.