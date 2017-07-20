LATEST NEWS: Posh in no rush to replace Nichols

Peterborough United will not rush to replace departed striker Tom Nichols even though they are one injury away from a big problem.

Manager Grant McCann will instead wait and make sure the right character to complement a dashing set of forwards is found.

Nichols moved to League One rivals Bristol Rovers earlier this week.

Posh could have money to spend as they are reportedly in line to receive a sizeable chunk of the profit Nottingham Forest made by selling former Posh forward Britt Assombalonga to Middlesbrough on Tuesday (July 18).

Oliver Hawkins (Dagenham & Redbridge) and Scott Quigley (New Saints) have been linked with Posh in recent days, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony poured cold water on those potential targets yesterday (July 19).

“I hope Tom does well, but we move on. We certainly won’t be standing still as we always have prospective new players on our radar.

“Tom’s departure leaves the door open for someone else, but, although we will need to replace him, we won’t rush to make a signing.

“There is a concern for the start of the season as Ricky Miller is suspended for the first six matches so if we do pick up an injury we could have a problem.”

Posh have also sold striker Luke James to League Two newcomers Forest Green Rovers.

Transfer-listed striker Shaquile Coulthirst is rumoured to be a loan target for Scottish Premier League side Motherwell.