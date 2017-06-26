LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United player set for Premier League move

Unwanted Peterborough United right-back Michael Smith is set for a move to Scottish Premier Division side Hearts.

It’s understood Smith has been in Edinburgh for talks over a move the 28 year-old hopes would resurrect his Northern Ireland international career.

Austin MacPhee is on the Hearts coaching staff. He was assistant manager with Northern Ireland when Smith made his sole international appearance in 2016.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill lives in Edinburgh.

Smith was placed on the transfer list at Posh at the end of last season after 133 appearances for the club. He moved to Posh from Bristol Rovers in the summer of 2014.

Smith had been linked with League Two side Coventry. Posh would expect a fee for the player.