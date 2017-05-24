LATEST NEWS: Peterborough United mulling over Mackail-Smith move

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is mulling over a move for legendary club striker Craig Mackail-Smith.

As expected the 33 year-old, who scored five goals in 18 appearances when on loan at the ABAX Stadium last season, was released by League Two Luton Town at the end of the 2016-17 campaign.

Posh striker Shaqiule Coulthirst is talking to League Two clubs about a transfer.

Posh director of football Barry Fry, the man in charge of transfer negotiations at the club, insists he’s not yet been instructed to open talks with Mackail-Smith, but he knows McCann remains a big fan.

“Grant loved having Craig around the place last season,” Fry stated. “It’s up to him and the chairman if we want to make a move.”

Fry has moved three players out of the ABAX since the end of the season.

Striker Lee Angol and right-back Hayden White have joined League Two side Mansfield, while teenage goalkeeper Dion-CurtisHenry has been released from his contract by mutual consent.

Fry is still working on departures that must happen before Posh can add to their existing squad. He revealed he has given striker Shaquile Coulthirst and midfielder Jordan Nicholson permission to talk to League Two clubs.