LATEST NEWS: One big name replaces another at Peterborough United

Former players Jack Collison and Ryan Semple have left their coaching roles in the Peterborough United Academy.

Collison, a former Wales international and West ham United player, managed Posh under 18s last season, a role that will now be taken by club legend David Farrell.

Collison is expected to move to another Football League club.

Semple ran the club’s under 13-18 development team. He has taken up a post with the Football Association.

Academy Head of Sports Science and Medicine Rob Rowland has also left the club to work with Swansea City Under 23s.