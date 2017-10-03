LATEST NEWS: New date for Charlton fixture

Peterborough United have rearranged their League One fixture at Charlton Athletic for Tuesday, November 28.
The match was originally scheduled for this Saturday (October 7) but was postponed because Charlton have three players with international commitments.
Posh travel to Rochdale on the Saturday before the new date (November 25).
Posh teenager Andrea Borg is on international duty with Malta Under 19ss this weekend.
