LATEST NEWS: McCann to face the Peterborough United fans

Four days after Peterborough United let in five goals in a League One game for the first time in three years, manager Grant McCann is taking part in a question and answer session with the club’s fans (January 18).

The official supporters club, Forever Posh, have organised the evening in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite from 7pm.

Admission is a minimum of £1 with profits donated to the cancer oncology ward at Peterborough Hospital.

There will be a raffle on the night with the chance to win a signed McCann canvas.

Posh lost 5-1 at Bury on Saturday (January 14). They last conceded five goals in a League One match at Oldham in January 2014.

Tickets can be purchased at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.