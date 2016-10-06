LATEST NEWS: Angol’s bad break will soon be behind him

Lee Angol will resist the temptation to rush back and cure Peterborough United’s striker problems.

The 22 year-old is seen as a saviour by many Posh fans who have become frustrated at the lack of forward firepower at the club

Lee Angol celebrates scoring for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Angol enjoyed a promising first full season as a Football League player, scoring 11 League One goals for Posh, but broke his leg in the opening friendly of the season at Boston United in July.

Posh boss Grant McCann recently remarked Angol might be back in action in three weeks, but the striker will make sure he’s fully recovered before riding to the rescue.

Angol said: “The recovery is coming along okay. I have got to make sure my body is right before I think about joining in with the rest of the players.

“I am making progress, I have been back out on the grass and that has been a big step for me, but I still have a little way to go yet before I will be ready to train with the rest of the squad.

“I am not putting too much pressure on myself. My main aim is to come back healthy and stronger, that is the key for me.

“I don’t want to rush back and break down. I am listening to the physio and the medical staff at the club.

“The injury was a real shock to me when it came as it was the first pre-season game. I didn’t see it coming. I have been working really hard with my rehabilitation.

“I have been doing my rehab with Brad Inman. It was a really weird situation because he picked up the same injury just two weeks later. Our rehab is very similar, we are doing things together and that helps mentally as well to have someone going through the same kind of things.

“I can’t wait to get back out there. It has been frustrating, but I know that when I am ready and the medical staff feel I am ready, then I can help the team.”