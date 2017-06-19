LATEST NEWS: A 10-game season ticket is launched by Peterborough United

Peterborough United have launched a 10-game season ticket for the 2017-18 campaign which could save fans over £9 a match.

Fans can choose which games they attend by having their season card scanned at the turnstiles (like a normal season ticket) and once all 10 games have been used (which can be spread across the campaign), access on the card will expire and supporters will be notified by the club.

The scheme enables fans to confirm a seat for the season without the need for pre-booking

The 10-game ticket is available to purchase online at www.theposhtickets.com, via the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 and in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.

Fans purchasing the 10-game season ticket will automatically be enrolled into the loyalty scheme with a 1% startup bonus.

The ticket is available for seasting and standing.

10-game prices

Seating

Adult £187 (£9.30 saving per match on category A matchday admission prices)

Senior (60+) £143 (£8.70).

Under 22 £117 (£7.30)

Under 18 £56 (£5.40)

Under 12 £34 (£5.60)

Under 7 £9

Terrace

Adult £152 (£8.80)

Senior (60+) £113 (£7.70)

Under 22 £87 (£6.30)

Under 18 £52 (£5.80)