Investigation launched into racist abuse of Posh player by Bristol Rovers fans

An investigation into racist abuse of a Peterborough United player by Bristol Rovers fans during Posh’s 4-1 victory at the weekend has been launched.

Although the Posh player has not been named, Bristol Rovers have confirmed they are investigating after allegations of racial taunts were made for the club’s second match in a row.

A statement on the Bristol Rovers website reads: “We pride ourselves on having some of the best supporters in the country, but sadly that reputation has been tarnished on the last two Saturdays and we are very concerned that a very small minority of our so called fans are known to have directed racial abuse at players.

“Everyone at the club is disappointed that racist comments have surfaced again after so much work has been undertaken, by this club and football in general, to stamp out what was once a major problem in the game.”

Bristol Rovers Safety Officer, Dave Parker, added: “It is with regret that as the Safety Officer that I write this article.

“Sadly at Charlton there was an allegation made against one of our travelling fans relating to racist behaviour.

“At our first home match I received a couple of independent complaints concerning racist abuse. One stated that it was aimed at a Posh player and the other against one of our own players.

“I and my fellow Rovers colleagues, plus no doubt 99.9% of our brilliant supporters, are appalled by these incidents. Not only is it illegal and could cost us a points deduction and/or a fine, it does nothing to support our family club image.

“I know that emotions run high but it is not acceptable behaviour and does not set a good example to our Young Pirates.

“Please, if you witness any such incidents, I would ask you to report them immediately to me and my team via the email below.”

KickItOut@bristolrovers.co.uk