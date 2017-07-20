INTERVIEW: The boss is excited, but he has problems to solve

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann is excited for the League One season ahead, but he’s warned his players not to make losing at home become a habit.

Championship sides QPR (4-2) and Ipswich (3-1) have both conquered Posh at the ABAX Stadium in pre-season friendlies recently.

New Posh striker Jack Marriott in action against Ipswich. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

McCann is unconcerned about the results, but he was bothered by the individual defensive errors that the second tier teams ruthlessly punished.

“I’ve always maintained pre-season results are irrelevant.” McCann stated. “But the matches throw up problems we need to solve before we start the League One campaign.

“We have to cut out the defensive errors and we have to make sure we don’t get into a habit of losing at home.

“Home form is vital to a promotion push and we have to be at it every time we step out at the ABAX.

Posh midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes could be back in action this weekend.

“I’m excited about the season ahead. Me and the coaching staff, and I’m sure the fans as well, want the season to start tomorrow.

“We have some forward players that our fans will love. We have pace, aggression and hunger up top, all the qualities you have to possess to play for this club. “The strikers are all keeen to get shots off on goal which is something we lacked last season.

“It was great to see Jack Marriott score against Ipswich as every striker now has a goal. Jack looked sharp and he had another shot blocked on the goal-line. “We are getting the minutes into the players they need and this weekend they will play 90 minutes each.”

Posh have two friendlies on Saturday (July 22) with a stronger team expected to travel to League two side Lincoln City than to local United Counties Premier Division opposition Deeping Rangers.

Right back Liam Shephard (toe) and midfielder Leo Da Silva Lopes (groin) could be back in action after missing recent matches.

McCann added: “I haven’t really thought too much about the teams for the weeken, but there will plenty of young players on the substitutes’ benches.

“It’s important to keep trying different formations and to keep trying players in different positions. Pre-season is the time to iron out any problems. We have been sloppy at times in matches.”

Posh complete their pre-season programme with games against Championship side Wolves (home, July 25) and League Two side Cheltenham (away, July 29). Posh are also sending a side to Stamford AFC on July 29.

Posh open their League One programme against newly-promoted Plymouth Argyle at the ABAX on August 5.