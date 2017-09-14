INTERVIEW: Liam won’t be resting on his laurels after an impressive debut

Right-back Liam Shephard received a round of applause from team-mates after an impressive full Peterborough United debut in the 2-0 League One win over MK Dons on Tuesday.

But the modest 22 year-old won’t be letting praise for a composed, dogged, and at times stylish, display go to his head.

Steven Taylor (facing) was a great help to Liam Shephard on his Posh debut. Photo: David Lowndes.

Shephard’s sole aim right now is to hold on to his place for the trip to Walsall on Saturday (September 16).

“I’ve had to be patient,” Shephard, a summer signing following his release from Swansea said. “But I was determined to make the most of my opportunity when it arrived.

“And my debut went well. It was great to be part of an impressive team display and an excellent result.

“My game is all about getting up and down the pitch. I don’t neglect my defending, but I love to go forward.

“MK only played one up so it made it easier for me to play my game.

“I always make sure we have enough cover at the back before I go up.

“It’s all about decision-making really and I’m just pleased to have got the debut out of the way.

“I was determined not to ‘over-try’ just because it was a debut. That’s when mistakes creep in. I just made sure I did the basics right. I made my tackles and blocked my crosses.

“I tried hard to get the ball to Marcus Maddison, but they were marking him closely so it wasn’t always easy.

“I had butterflies before the game, but that’s normal for me. I just see it as part of having adrenaline.

“I thrive on that sort of thing. The bigger the crowd the better as far as I’m concerned.

“The manager did tell the players to give me a round of applause after the game which was nice of him, but I was a bit embarrassed to be honest. I like to keep myself to myself.

“My aim now is to stay in the side. I’m certainly not getting carried away by one good game. I hope to be selected for the Walsall game.

“That’s all I want for now.”

Shephard has been helped to settle in at Posh by fellow Welshmen Gwion Edwards and Andrew Hughes.

He was coached through his debut by experienced centre-back Steven Taylor.

“It’s massive to have someone like Steven next to you,” Shephard added. “He tells me what to do, when to go forward and when to stay back.

“He’s always offering constructive criticism and he fills teammates with confidence.

“I’ve known Gwion since we were together at the Swansea Academy. We get on like a house on fire and it’s the same with Andrew Hughes.”

Shephard made just one FA Cup appearance for Swansea, but prior to arriving at Posh he had three separate loan spells with Yeovil, making 72 appearances for the Glovers.