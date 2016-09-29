INTERNATIONAL NEWS: Smith named in Northern Ireland squad

Posh defender Michael Smith has been called into the Northern Ireland squad for World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Germany next month.

A 24-strong squad has been selected for a home game against San Marino at Windsor Park on October 8 before travelling to play the Germans three days later.

The only notable absentee is Wigan striker Will Grigg who asked to be left out for personal reasons. The 25 year-old has recently had a child with his partner and that is understood to be the reason behind his request.

Northern Ireland squad: M McGovern (Norwich), A Mannus (St Johnstone), T Carson (Hartlepool), G McAuley, J Evans (both West Brom), C Cathcart (Watford), C McLaughlin (Fleetwood), L Hodson (Rangers), M Smith (Peterborough), T Flanagan (Burton), R McGivern (Shrewsbury Town), S Davis (Southampton), N McGinn (Aberdeen), O Norwood (Brighton), C Evans (Blackburn), J Ward (Nottingham Forest), S Ferguson (Millwall), S Dallas (Leeds), P McNair (Sunderland), M Lund (Rochdale), K Lafferty (Norwich), J Magennis (Charlton), C Washington (QPR), L Boyce (Ross County)