FA CUP PREVIEW: Let the hostilities begin!

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has warned his players to prepare for a hostile atmosphere in tonight’s (November 15) FA Cup first round replay against Tranmere at Prenton Park (7.45pm).

McCann believes Posh will face a physical as well as a footballing test at the home of the National League side, but he’s backing his team to emerge victorious from a difficult contest.

Action from Posh 1, Tranmere 1 in the first round of the 2017-18 FA Cup.

Tranmere were the better team in a 1-1 draw in the original tie at the ABAX Stadium on November 4. The winners tonight will travel to National League Woking in the second round after they beat League One side Bury 3-0 away from home last night. That tie is currently scheduled for Saturday, December 2.

Posh have a handful of injury concerns with right-back Liam Shephard most unlikely to feature this evening.

“We’re in for a tough game,” McCann said. “There is no doubt about that and there is no chance of us underestimating them.

“They have a passionate crowd who will get right behind a team who will play in a very aggressive fashion. We must be ready for a physical test and we must be ready to defend our penalty area well as they will throw plenty of crosses at us.

“But they also have quality and they are well managed so we need to be at our best to get the win we need.

“We’ve done our homework though. We will be well prepared and we will make sure we play the game at our tempo and not theirs. I will pick the right team and the right formation to get the win.

“Tranmere are in good form, but then so are we. We have a little four-game unbeaten run on the go and we want to keep it going. We will have to play well and we will have to cut out the lapses in concentration that have cost us points this season.”

Extra time and penalties will determine the winners tonight if necessary.

The tie will be broadcast live on BT Sport.