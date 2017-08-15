COMPETITION: Win tickets to see Posh play Southampton

Peterborough Today has teamed up with Checkatrade, official title sponsor of the Checkatrade Trophy, to offer 10 lucky Posh fans four tickets each to the Peterborough United v Southampton Under 23s game on Tuesday August 29.

In the first fixture of the group stages, Posh will be put to the test against one of the most successful academy sides in the English game - an academy that has brought through the likes of Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Posh boss Grant McCann will be looking for a strong start in the competition in the home tie and you could be there to watch all the action live.

For your chance to win, all you have to do is identify the Posh player pictured above scoring a penalty against Southampton in a 4-4 draw between the two sides in a League One game at London Road in February 2011.

Email your answer to bob.french@jpress.co.uk before 5pm on Friday August 18 and include your name, email address, telephone number and address. The first 10 correct entries chosen at random will each receive four tickets to the game.

