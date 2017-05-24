CHRIS TURNER: Legend’s statue on the way after awesome fund-raising effort

A statue of Peterborough United legend Chris Turner will be unveiled at the ABAX Stadium on September 1 after fans, local businesses and the club raised in excess of £100k in just 18 months.

The target figure to complete the sculpture was £80,000 so the ‘Chris Turner Statue Fund Committee’ have been overwhelmed by the reaction of the public to a former captain, manager and chairman.

Posh players had a whip round for the Chris Turner Statue Fund. Michael Smith (left) and Jack Baldwin (right) hand over the proceeds to committee chairman Aidan Mowles.

Turner passed away in April, 2015 and a fund to honour his memory was launched in November that year. Today’s (May 24) announcement co-incides with the 25th anniversary of Turner’s greatest triumph as manager when he steered Posh to the second tier of English football for the first time in the club’s history with a 2-1 Division Three play-off final win over Stockport at Wembley.

The statue will be erected outside the North (main) Stand at the ABAX.

A fund committee spokesman said: “We owe a massive debt of gratitude to supporters of the Chris Turner Statue Fund who have helped us make this dream become a reality. Chris Turner was integral in bringing the city together in his many years as a captain, manager and chairman of the football club and it has been overwhelming that the city has come back together to remember him.

“As a committee, we are continuing to work very hard, and are very excited for the unveiling day on what we believe will be a truly momentous day for the city.”

The total amount raised to date, stands at just over £103,000, however the fund committee wishes to update supporters to the fund that this sum - with the additional surplus - will be used to complete the statue of Turner, as well as preparing the area for its final location, the landscaping surrounding it, and all the costs required to maintain the statue’s appearance in the many years to come.

Posh chief executive officer Bob Symns said: “When the committee first formed following the Chris Turner Memorial Match between ourselves and Cambridge United in August 2015, little did we think that some 18 months later that the incredible sum of over £100,000 would have been raised by the magnificent support of Lynne Turner (Chris’s widow), our supporters, sponsors and the football club.

“The work of the committee has been unique and unprecedented. The group has worked relentlessly with a diligence and passion that ‘Turns’ would have loved.

“Adventurous ideas, dogged determination and eloquent persuasion were the tools used by the committee in the search for funds and pledges with the reward for all and the city, being a stunning bronze statue of the legend that is Chris.”

The CTSF committee will announce the plans and schedule for the statue unveiling in due course.