CARABAO CUP: Bees test for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have been drawn at home to League Two side Barnet in the first round of the Football League Cup.

Posh have played the Bees once before in the competition, winning 6-2 on aggregate in 1992 when the opposition were managed by Barry Fry.

Posh sold central defender Ricardo Santos to Barnet last season.

Posh were a seeded team in the southern half of a draw conducted in Bangkok Thailand, the home of new sponsors Carabao, today (June 16).

The tie will take place week commencing Monday, August 7.

The League One season stars on Saturday, August 5. The Football League fixtures will be released next Wednesday (June 21).

First round draw for the Carabao Cup: Birmingham City v Crawley Town, Exeter City v Charlton Athletic, QPR v Northampton Town, Newport County v Southend United, Bristol City v Plymouth Argyle, Cardiff City v Portsmouth, Millwall v Stevenage, Oxford United v Cheltenham, AFC Wimbledon v Brentford, Norwich City v Swindon Town, Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United, Peterborough United v Barnet, Wycombe Wanderers v Fulham, Colchester United v Aston Villa, Wolves v Yeovil Town, Reading v Gillingham, Forest Green Rovers v MK Dons, Luton Town v Ipswich Town, Coventry City v Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest v Shrewsbury Town,

Bradford City v Doncaster Rovers, Mansfield Town v Rochdale, Grimsby Town v Derby County, Barnsley v Morecambe, Crewe Alexandra v Bolton Wanderers, Oldham Athletic v Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic v Blackpool, Bury v Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday v Chesterfield, Accrington Stanley v Preston North End, Fleetwood Town v Carlisle United, Sheffield United v Walsall, Scunthorpe United v Notts County, Rotherham United v Lincoln City, Leeds United v Port Vale.