BREAKING NEWS: Baldwin is the new Peterborough United skipper after signing new deal

Jack Baldwin has been named captain of Peterborough United for the 2017-18 campaign after signing a new two-year contract this morning (May 25).

Baldwin, who has suffered with injury during his time at Posh, has accepted a new deal with a lower wage, but with big financial incentives based on appearances. Midfielder Jermaine Anderson has so far rejected a similar offer despite making just 27 appearances in the last two seasons.

Chris Forrester has lost the Posh captaincy.

Baldwin will replace Chris Forrester as first-team skipper. Posh boss Grant McCann has told Forrester he wants him to concentrate on his own form.

“My injuries were probably the biggest talking points when it came to the contract negotiations,” Baldwin admitted. “The chairman has said there needed to be common sense on both sides and I believe there has been. I am thankful to the club for the way they stood by me when I was on the sidelines and it is about repaying that faith now.

“As for the captaincy, I am not the oldest, but I turned professional when I was 18-years-old and moved away from my family, so I have done a lot of growing up quite quickly.

“With a relatively young dressing room, it is important to have an older head on young shoulders and I will try and make the environment as good as it can be.”

McCann added: “Jack has all the attributes to be a good captain. The captaincy got on top of Chris after Christmas so I’ve told him to concentrate on his own performances.

“Jack is a leader. He is determined and has a will to win. I’m delighted we have sorted his contract.”

Baldwin moved to Posh for a reported £500k from Hartlepool in January 2014. He’s made 75 appearances for the club scoring twice.

He was absent for 12 months after damaging knee ligaments in November, 2014.