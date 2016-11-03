BIG MATCH PREVIEW: The six darkest FA Cup days in Peterborough United’s history.

Peterborough United have drawn non-league opposition in the FA Cup for the 41st time in the club’s Football League era.

But only six non-league clubs have managed to knock Posh out which shows what a tough task Chesham United of the Southern Pemier Division have at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (November 5).

Posh players Jamie Day (left) and Mark Arber trudge off the pitch after an FA Cup defeat at Burton.

Wigan were the first non-league team to beat Posh in 1970 and were followed by Northwich Victoria (1976), Dagenham (1984), Sutton (1987), Burton (2005) and Kidderminster (2014). Sutton and Kidderminster are the non-league teams to have won FA Cup ties at London Road.

The six darkest days in Posh FA Cup history...

December 12, 1970

Wigan 2

Burton manager Nigel Clough urges his side to an FA Cup victory over Posh.

Posh 1

(Second round)

Wigan were a Northern Premier League side when they toppled Fourth Division Posh in front of over 17,000 fans at Springfield Park with a goal two minutes from time. Substitute Bobby Moss had equalised for a Posh team that included David Pleat in the second-half.

Posh: Drewery, Noble, Duncliffe, Turner, Wright, Iley, Garwood, Pleat, Turpie, Hall, Robson. Sub used: B. Moss

December 14, 1976

Northwich Victoria 4

Posh 0

(Second round)

Posh were leading 1-0 through a Jon Nixon goal when the match was postponed after 24 minutes because of haevy fog. Three days later Posh, who were in Division Three at the time, were crushed 4-0 by a Northern Premier League team!

Posh: Waugh, Hindley, Oakes, Turner, Jefferies, Carmichael, Doyle, Nixon, E. Moss, Cozens, Robson. Sub used: Gregory.

December 8, 1984

Dagenham 1

Posh 0

(Second round)

Another controversial exit for Posh as the game at the Alliance Premier League side was delayed for five minutes in the second-half after fans spilled onto the pitch after a small wall collapsed, but the referee failed to add on any additional time at the end of the match!

A Posh appeal was rejected by the FA.

Posh: Turner, Chard, Pike, Wile, Slack, Beech, Holmes, Klug, Kelly, Quow, Worrall.

December 5, 1987

Posh 1

Sutton United 3

(Second round)

A first home FA Cup defeat to non-league opposition, a game in which Posh striker Les Lawrence scored at both ends in the opening seven minutes. Sutton were in their first season in the Conference,

Posh: Neenan, Paris, Collins, Gunn, Pollard, Price, Halsall, Kelly, Luke, Lawrence, Phillips. Subs used: Carr, Nuttall.

November 16, 2005

Burton 1

Posh 0

(First round replay).

Posh drew 0-0 at London Road before falling to a goal 16 minutes from time in the replay. The tie was billed as a managerial match-up between former Liverpool team-mates Mark Wright and Nigel Clough.

Burton, a Conference team, went on to play Manchester United in the third round.

Posh: Tyler, Newton, St Ledger, Plummer, Holden, Arber, Carden, Gain, Day, Thorpe, Crow. Subs used: Willock, Semple, Benjamin.

January 14, 2014

Posh 2

Kidderminster 3

(Third round replay)

Posh laboured to a 0-0 draw in the original tie at Aggborough before crashing out at home to Conference opposition despite leading at half-time through a Tommy Rowe goal.

Britt Assombalonga did equalise from the penalty spot in the second half.

Posh: Olejnik, Little, Knight-Percival, Bostwick, Brisley, J. Anderson, Payne, Kearns, Rowe, Assombalonga, Jeffers. Subs used: McCann, Swanson, Newell.