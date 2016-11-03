BIG MATCH PREVIEW: The six darkest FA Cup days in Peterborough United’s history.

Peterborough United have drawn non-league opposition in the FA Cup for the 41st time in the club’s Football League era.
But only six non-league clubs have managed to knock Posh out which shows what a tough task Chesham United of the Southern Pemier Division have at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (November 5).
Wigan were the first non-league team to beat Posh in 1970 and were followed by Northwich Victoria (1976), Dagenham (1984), Sutton (1987), Burton (2005) and Kidderminster (2014). Sutton and Kidderminster are the non-league teams to have won FA Cup ties at London Road.
The six darkest days in Posh FA Cup history...
December 12, 1970
Wigan 2
Posh 1
(Second round)
Wigan were a Northern Premier League side when they toppled Fourth Division Posh in front of over 17,000 fans at Springfield Park with a goal two minutes from time. Substitute Bobby Moss had equalised for a Posh team that included David Pleat in the second-half.
Posh: Drewery, Noble, Duncliffe, Turner, Wright, Iley, Garwood, Pleat, Turpie, Hall, Robson. Sub used: B. Moss
December 14, 1976
Northwich Victoria 4
Posh 0
(Second round)
Posh were leading 1-0 through a Jon Nixon goal when the match was postponed after 24 minutes because of haevy fog. Three days later Posh, who were in Division Three at the time, were crushed 4-0 by a Northern Premier League team!
Posh: Waugh, Hindley, Oakes, Turner, Jefferies, Carmichael, Doyle, Nixon, E. Moss, Cozens, Robson. Sub used: Gregory.
December 8, 1984
Dagenham 1
Posh 0
(Second round)
Another controversial exit for Posh as the game at the Alliance Premier League side was delayed for five minutes in the second-half after fans spilled onto the pitch after a small wall collapsed, but the referee failed to add on any additional time at the end of the match!
A Posh appeal was rejected by the FA.
Posh: Turner, Chard, Pike, Wile, Slack, Beech, Holmes, Klug, Kelly, Quow, Worrall.
December 5, 1987
Posh 1
Sutton United 3
(Second round)
A first home FA Cup defeat to non-league opposition, a game in which Posh striker Les Lawrence scored at both ends in the opening seven minutes. Sutton were in their first season in the Conference,
Posh: Neenan, Paris, Collins, Gunn, Pollard, Price, Halsall, Kelly, Luke, Lawrence, Phillips. Subs used: Carr, Nuttall.
November 16, 2005
Burton 1
Posh 0
(First round replay).
Posh drew 0-0 at London Road before falling to a goal 16 minutes from time in the replay. The tie was billed as a managerial match-up between former Liverpool team-mates Mark Wright and Nigel Clough.
Burton, a Conference team, went on to play Manchester United in the third round.
Posh: Tyler, Newton, St Ledger, Plummer, Holden, Arber, Carden, Gain, Day, Thorpe, Crow. Subs used: Willock, Semple, Benjamin.
January 14, 2014
Posh 2
Kidderminster 3
(Third round replay)
Posh laboured to a 0-0 draw in the original tie at Aggborough before crashing out at home to Conference opposition despite leading at half-time through a Tommy Rowe goal.
Britt Assombalonga did equalise from the penalty spot in the second half.
Posh: Olejnik, Little, Knight-Percival, Bostwick, Brisley, J. Anderson, Payne, Kearns, Rowe, Assombalonga, Jeffers. Subs used: McCann, Swanson, Newell.