WEEKEND PREVIEW: Two tasty top-of-the-table clashes

There are two attractive top-of-the-table clashes tomorrow (January 14).

Peterborough Sports and Deeping Rangers lock horns in a batle of the top two in the United Counties Premier Division at PSL (3pm), while second-placed Spalding United host leaders Shaw Lane at the Sir Halley Stewart Field in Division One of the Evo Stik Northern League.

Action from last weekend's 1-1 draw between Wisbech Town (red) and Wellingborough Town. Photo: Adam Fairbrother.

Sports are five points clear of Deeping and have two games in hand, but the visitors are unbeaten in their last 21 Premier Division matches and are one of only two teams to have beaten Sports in a league game this season.

Deeping boss Michael Goode was in bullish form ahead of the game. He said: “We want to stay unbeaten for as long as possible. We have already overtaken last season’s points total but – despite our run – Eynesbury Rovers, Desborough Town and other top teams have also kept winning.

“So we haven’t closed the gap on Peterborough Sports and we haven’t really pulled away from the pack behind us either.

“We’ll have to keep going and we won’t look too much further ahead than the next game.

Action from Spalding United's 0-0 draw with Kidsgrove (red) last weekend. Photo: Tim Wilson.

“Peterborough Sports are rarely dropping points, but I’m sure everyone else will have a couple of draws or defeats – and I include ourselves. We need to make sure we match everybody else.”

Sports are seeking to erase the memory of a disappointing FA Vase defeat at Newport Pagnell last weekend (January 7).

Pagnell host Wisbech Town in the UCL Premier Division tomorrow. The Fenmen are defending a 14-game unbeaten run.

Peterborough Northern Star tackle Oadby for the second Saturday in succession. The teams drew 2-2 in Oadby last weekend. Star midfielder Jake Sansby misses the re-match at Chestnut Avenue.

Out-of-form Holbeach United host Division One high fliers Olney in a League Cup Cup quarter-final at Carter’s Park.

Spalding take some impressive form into their game against Shaw Lane. A 2-0 League Cup win at Premier Division promtion chasers Rushall Olympic made it six clean sheets in the last seven matches.

It will be tough tomorrow as Shaw Lane are the outstanding team at this level. They moved three points clear of Spalding with three games in hand with a 6-0 midweek win.

Stamford, who scored a fine away win at in-form Belper last weekend, travel to lowly Market Drayton tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Saturday, January 14

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Market Drayton Town v Stamford, Spalding v Shaw Lane.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Leicester Nirvana v Yaxley, Newport Pagnell Town v Wisbech Town, Northampton ON Chenecks v Huntingdon Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Oadby Town, Peterborough Sports v Deeping Rangers.

Division One: Bourne Town v Buckingham Town, Burton Park Wanderers v Blackstones.

League Cup: Holbeach United v Olney Town.

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v Coggeshall Town, Wisbech St Mary v Downham Town.