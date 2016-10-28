Sports win 6-0 in the FA Vase but the boss is still not happy!

Peterborough Sports chief Jimmy Dean is determined to stamp out complacency once and for all.

The city side have collected wins in two different competitions in recent days, but the manner of the victories has not pleased their manager.

Dean felt his men were below par when breezing to a 6-0 success against Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division outfit Swaffham in the first round proper of the FA Vase last Saturday.

And Sports delivered another sub-standard showing for much of a United Counties League Premier Division outing at Harrowby on Tuesday when they came from behind to triumph 2-1. Avelino Vieira’s leveller and Lewis Webb’s late winner ensured the table-toppers survived a serious scare.

Speaking ahead of a tough league trip to third-placed Eynesbury this Saturday, Dean said: “Complacency is an issue which keeps cropping up and it is one I’ve got to put to bed.

“It happened earlier in the season and we lost league and cup games as a result.

“Since then we’ve had a run of matches in which we have been very good, but the lads’ standards have dropped again in the past week.

“The complacency has crept back in and the attitude hasn’t been quite right.

“We were nowhere near our best in the Vase despite the scoreline and we seemed to expect Harrowby to just roll over on Tuesday. They didn’t and it became a very tough night for us.

“We had to have a serious chat at half-time and we then found ourselves behind to an unfortunate goal.

“We had to go a bit more direct to get ourselves back into the game and it worked.

“I have strong beliefs in how I want my team to play, but we had to find a way to win and we did that.

“I was proud of the character we showed, but we’ve got to get back to being at our best for every minute of every game.”

Mark Jones, Avelino Vieira and Dan Banister struck in the opening quarter of an hour of the Vase triumph against Swaffham before the visitors were reduced to 10 men.

The same three Sports players then added their second goals during the final 10 minutes.

Sports’ reward is another home date as they entertain lower-level outfit Biggleswade of the Spartan South Midlands League Division One, in the next round on November 12.

“A home draw on paper is always a good thing, but my worry is that we take them lightly as we have done the opposition in our recent games,” added Dean.

“They also won away at a top-eight team from Step 5 last Saturday so they are clearly a capable side.”

Holbeach are the only other local survivors in the FA Vase.

The Tigers entered the competition at the first round proper stage last Saturday when being reliant on late goals from Jake Clitheroe and Jordan Thomas to see off Step 6 strugglers Coventry Copeswood 2-0.

A much tougher challenge is in prospect in the next round when Tom Roberts’ men face a trip to Long Eaton United of the Midland Premier Division.