Sports stars will be staying put for next season

The vast majority of Peterborough Sports’ all-star United Counties Premier Division title winning squad are staying with the club for the 2017-18 season.

Sports will be playing in Division One South of the Northern League next season. They face mouth-watering, but very tough, league derby games against the likes of Spalding United and Stamford AFC.

Top strikers Avelino Vieira and Mark Jones have committed to another season at PSL as have key central defenders Richard Jones and Josh Sanders.

Former Posh youth team midfielder Dan Lawlor and former Posh Academy coach Lewis Webb are also staying at Sports along with outstanding wingers Jordan MacLeod and Josh Moreman. Goalkeeper Lewis Moat is another to sign.

Sports boss Jimmy Dean has signed Jonny Hall, a left-back from Soham.

Full-back Ollie Medwynter and striker Stuart Eason have left. Eason has joined leading UCL Premier Division club Eynesbury.

UCL club Peterborough Northern Star have been dealt a big blow with the departure of star goalkeeper Dan George, also to Eynesbury.

Other moves in local non-league football..

Holbeach have signed Will Bird (Deeping Rangers), Lewis Leckie (Blackstones), George Aplin (Sleaford) and Joe Braithwaite (Sleaford).

Wisbech have signed Danny Emmington (Wisbech St Mary), Josh Ford (Holbeach) and Jamie Stevens (Holbeach).

New United Counties Division One side Pinchbeck United have signed goalkeeper Ricky Lovelace, last season’s Netherton United skipper Herbie Panting and striker Corey Kingston from Langtoft United.

Peterborough Sports won’t be defending the Hinchingbrooke Cup in 2017-18.

Sports have won the trophy for the last two seasons.

Hinchingbrooke Cup (first round draw): Bourne v Ely, Huntingdon v St Neots Reserves, Oakham v Peterborough Northern Star, Potton v Stotfold, Raunds v Eynesbury, Sileby Rangers v Deeping, Wisbech St Mary v Godmanchester, Yaxley v Netherton United.