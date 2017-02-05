ROUND-UP: Leaders come back to draw, Deeping close gap, Limb hands victory to Fenmen, Cotton reels in Harborough, Makate magic for Star

The gap is down to six points at the top of the United Counties Premier Division, but it was almost a little bit worse for leaders Peterborough Sports.

The city side were 2-0 down at the break at improving Cogenhoe yesterday (February 4), but managed to fight back to claim a point thanks to second-half goals from in-form strikers Stuart Eason and Avelino Vieira.

Debutant James Hill-Seekings (blue) in action for Yaxley against Harborough. Photo: David Lowndes.

Deeping Rangers took full advantage to move a little closer by claiming their expected big home win against bottom club Huntingdon.

It was 8-0 at the final whistle with captain David Burton-Jones, set-piece specialist Dan Schiavi and former Posh youngster Charlie Coulson all scoring twice.

Tom Waumsley and Jason Kilbride also scored for Deeping who have playd two games more than Peterborough Sports.

Yaxley, who were beaten badly by Cogenhoe last weekend, bounced back to form with a 4-2 home over Harborough to jump back up to fifth place.

Matt Barber bursts forward for Peterborough Northern Star at Newport Pagnell.

Dan Cotton’s hat-trick proved decisive for the Cuckoos while centre-back Stuart Wall celebrated his club player-of-the-month award for January by netting a rare goal. Talented teenage forward James Hill-Seekings made his Yaxley debut after transferring from Peterborough Northern Star.

Star achieved a decent result without Hill-Seekings as they held FA Vase quarter-finalists Newport Pagnell to a 1-1 draw away from home.

The hosts stormed into an early lead, but Star dug in and skipper Wilkins Makate equalised just before the break with a superb strike with the outside of his foot into the top corner of the net.

Star were worth their point even though goalkeeper Dan George was forced into some fine saves in the second-half.

Holbeach United made it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 success at Oadby, while young Harry Limb’s hat-trick helped Wisbech to a 4-0 win at Kirby Muxlose.

Jake Clitheroe and Ollie Pinner scored for the Tigers. Billy Smith opened the scoring for the Fenmen before Limb took over, completing his hat-trick in injury time.

Blackstones’ recent strong form under new boss Andy Lodge came to a shuddering halt. They lost their Division One game at promotion-chasing Wellingborough Whitworth 6-0.

And it’s successive 5-0 defeats for March Town United in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn East League. Woodbridge were their conquerors yesterday.

Spalding United’s eagerly-anticipated game at Leek in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League was postponed.

Stamford drew their game at bottom club Northwich Victoria 0-0 on Sunday (February 5),

RESULTS

Saturday, February 4

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South

Postponed: Leek Town v Spalding Utd

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division:

Cogenhoe 2, Peterborough Sports 2 (Eason, Vieira)

Deeping Rangers 8 (Coulson 2, Schiavi 2, Burton-Jones 2, Waumsley, Kilbride), Huntingdon 0

Kirby Muxloe 0, Wisbech Town 4 (Limb 3, Smith)

Newport Pagnell Town 1, Peterborough Northern Star 1 (W. Makate)

Oadby Town 0, Holbeach 2 (Pinner, Clitheroe)

Yaxley 4 (Cotton 3, Wall), Harborough Town 2.

Division One

Wellingborough Whitworth 6, Blackstones 0.

THURLOW NUNN EAST LEAGUE

Division One

Woodbridge Town 5, March Town United 0

Sunday, February 5

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Northwich Victoria 0, Stamford AFC 0.