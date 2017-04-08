ROUND-UP: Jubilant Jimmy hails a history-making achievement by his title winners

Jubilant manager Jimmy Dean has thanked his players, his backroom staff and his board for delivering a piece orf United Counties League history.

A 3-1 win for for the city side at Desborough today (April 8) clinched a Premier Division title that had looked a certainty to land at PSL for most of the campaign.

Jubilant Peterborough Sports manager Jimmy Dean.

It completed back-to-back UCL title for Sports who raced away with the Division One crown last season. It’s believed Sports are the first team in UCL history to win Division One and the Premier Division in successive years.

Dean will now lead his side into Step four competition next season and they will go into the higher level with the confidence winning a title with four games to go demands.

Sports have 102 points from 38 Premier Division matches. They’ve won 33 of those games and lost just two. They’ve scored over 100 goals and currently have a goal difference of +106!

“What an achivement,” Dean enthused. “I’m told no-one has ever breezed through step six and step five football like we just have and that’s an achievement that speaks for itself. When you think big-hitters like Daventry and Rushden & Diamonds have travelled through the league in the last decade, it shows how good we’ve been.

Action from Peterborough Northern Star v Wisbech Town. Jake Mason (stripes) is the Northern Star player Photo: Tim Gates.

“My players have been brilliant. We’ve not really been ‘at it’ in recent weeks, but today we stood up in a tough game against difficult opponents and ground out another win.

“I’me made up for players and everyone involved in the club. The input from my chairman (Stephen ‘Tommy’ Cooper) and his board has been invaluable. It’s been a real team effort and another history-making season.

“Last season we became the first team from Division One to win the League Cup, but we’ve surpassed that achievement this season.

“We’re not stopping now either. I want to have a good go at step four. It’s a big step up, but we’re a strong, well-run club and we’ll look forward to a new challenge with a real determination to be successful again.”

Sports fell behind at Desborough, but Dan Lawlor equalised before half-time before goals in the final 15 minutes from Ollie Medwynter and top scorer Avelino Vieira ensured the UCL trophy presentation team hadn’t wasted their time.

Dan Cotton’s goal six minutes after Boston Town had missed a penalty saw third-placed Yaxley to a 1-0 win, while Holbeach were pegged back by a late goal in their 2-2 draw at home to Cogenhoe.

In the Friday night (April 7) game at Chestnut Avenue, Peterborough Northern Star conceded three goals from corners in their 4-1 home defeat to Wisbech. Sam Murphy, Luke Wilson, Liam Adams and Billy Smith scored for the Fenmen with Jezz Goldson-Williams replying for the city side.

Jones Da Sousa’s goals was enough for Blackstones to win the Division One derby at Bourne.

RESULTS

Friday April 7

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Northern Star 1 (Goldson-Williams), Wisbech Town 4 (Murphy, Wilson, Adams, Beck).

Saturday April 8

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Boston Town 0, Yaxley 1 (Cotton)

Desborough Town 1, Peterborough Sports 3 (Vieira, Lawlor, Medwynter).

Harrowby United 2, Huntingdon Town 1

Holbeach United 2 (Warfield, Sanders), Cogenhoe United 2.

Division One

Bourne Town 0, Blackstones 1 (Da Sousa).