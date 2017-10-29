ROUND-UP: Daniels march on against nine-man team, Tulips beaten, Peterborough Sports slide into bottom four, Hares beat Holland

Stamford AFC claimed a higher level scalp in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy at the Zeeco Stadium yesterday (October 28).

They were given a helping hand or two by Evo Stik Premier Division opponents Sutton Coldfield who finished the match with nine men after losing two goalkeepers to red cards!

But The Daniels were in control before their visitors imploded. Bradley Fortnam-Tomlinson opened the scoring in the second minute before Pearson Mwanyongo made it 2-0 from the penalty spot just before the hour.

The Coldfield goalkeeper was dismissed after conceding the spot-kick forcing a midfielder to go between the sticks, but he too was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity before Ben George completed the scoring in the 90th minute.

Spalding were beaten 2-1 at Chasetown, in a battle between two Evo Stik Division One South teams. The winning goal arrived just 60 seconds after Gary King had equalised for Spalding in the 41st minute.

A tough task was made harder by a red card for Tulips’ Jamie Jackson in the second half.

In Evo Stik League action Peterborough Sports slipped into the bottom four of the Division One South table after losing 1-0 at home to Market Drayton. The visitors scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute.

Jack Brand scored twice as March Town United won 2-0 at Holland FC in Division One of the Eastern Counties League. The Hares have lost just three of their 13 league games, but this was just their third win.

Wisbech St Mary have lost nine of their 14 matches, the latest 3-1 at Norwich CBS.

RESULTS

Saturday, October 28

FA TROPHY

First Qualifying Round: Chasetown 2, Spalding United 1 (King); Stamford AFC 3 (Fortnam-Tomlinson, Mwanyongo, George), Sutton Coldfield Town 0.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports 0, Market Drayton Town 1.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Holland FC 0, March Town United 2 (Brand 2); Norwich CBS 3, Wisbech St Mary 1.