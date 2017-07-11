ROUND-UP: Daniels beaten by last-gasp Grimsby goal, Morris is the man for Cuckoos

A last-minute goal ended Stamford AFC’s hopes of a repeat Lincs Cup win over League Two side Grimsby Town at the Zeeco Stadium tonight (July 11).

The Daniels played well on a wet night in front of 268 fans, but lost 3-2 after conceding a last-gasp goal to Siriki Dembele.

Jake Duffy opened the scoring for Stamford direct from a free kick against Grimsby.

Stamford, in their first outing of the summer, opened the scoring early on through Jake Duffy who netted direct from a free kick.

Sam Jones soon equalised for Grimsby and the same player shot the Mariners in front from the penalty spot soon into the second period.

Elliot Sandy equalised following a pass from summer signing Danny Draper, but Dembele had the last word.

Spalding United travel to Grantham in their first round tie on Friday (July 14).

United Counties Premier Division title fancies Yaxley made it two wins and two clean sheets in two friendlies with a 1-0 success over Soham at In2itive Park last night. Wayne Morris scored the goal.

Peterborough Sports, who will play in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League next season, made it games without a win against lower level opponents.

Sports drew 1-1 at Holbeach despite scoring first through Lewis Webb. Lewis Leckie equalised for the Tigers from the penalty spot.

Sports Reserves, the reigning Peterborough Premier Division champions, were thumped 5-1 at Pinchbeck United who will play in United Counties Division One this season,

RESULTS:

Tuesday, July 11

LINCS CUP

First round: Stamford AFC 2 (Duffy, Sandy), Grimsby 3.

FRIENDLIES

(to come)

Bourne Town 2, Spalding United Under 21s 2 (Hart 2).

Yaxley 1 (Morris), Soham Town 0

Holbeach United 1 (Leckie), Peterborough Sports 1 (Webb).

Pinchbeck 5, Peterborough Sports Reserves 1.