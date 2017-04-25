PREVIEW: Tulips don’t want an outstanding season to end, big games at the bottom of the Peterborough League

Spalding United are determined not ready for their superb season in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern League finish tonight (April 25).

The Tulips host Stocksbridge Park Steels in a play-off semi-final at the Sir Halley Stewart Field (7.45pm). It’s a one-legged affair between the teams who finished third and fourth respectively with a final to follow against either second-placed finishers Witton Albion or AFC Rushden & Diamonds who finished fifth.

Spalding manager Chris Rawlinson.

Spalding finished six points ahead of Stocksbridge in the final table, but they lost both league games against tonight’s opponents, 3-2 at home in November and 2-0 away from home in April.

Spalding will hope leading scorer Bradley Wells retains his form. His hat-trick in Saturday’s final league game, a 3-1 win over Northwich Victoria, made it 25 Division One South goals for the season, just one short of the Golden Boot winner Gavin Allott of champions Shaw Lane Aquaforce.

Tulips boss Chris Rawlinson, who only took charge when Dave Frecklington left for Gainsborough Trinity in February, has already been confirmed as manager for next season no matter what division Spalding are in.

Deeping Rangers, who are guaranteed a second place finish in the United Counties Premier Division, play their final home game of the season against struggling Harrowby tonight.

Stilton United can confirm their Peterborough Premier Division place for another season with a home win over ICA Sports tonight. Uppingham need to win at home to Ketton to keep their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

Moulton Harrox will move up a place to third if they win their game at Holbeach United Reserves.

Second-placed Division One side Warboys would virtually guarantee promotion to the Premier Division with a win at home to Whittlesey Athletic Reserves tonight.

Bretton North End would pull clear at the top of Division Three with a positive result at Whittlesey Athletic B.

Stamford Lions beat Premier Division rivals Langtoft United 3-0 in an Ancaster Cup quarter-final last night (April 24). Tom Edwards (2) and Sean Kelly scored the goals to set up a semi-final tie with Bourne.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, April 25

EVO STIK NORTHERN PREMIER DIVISION

Division One South play-off

Semi-final

Spalding United v Stocksbridge Park Steels (7.45pm).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Harrowby United (7.45pm).

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Stilton United v ICA Sports (6.30pm), Uppingham Town v Ketton (6.30pm), Holbeach United Res v Moulton Harrox (7.30pm).

Division One: Sutton Bridge United v Long Sutton Athletic (6.30pm), Glinton & Northborough v Riverside (6.30pm), Warboys Town v Whittlesey Athletic Res (7.30pm).

Division Three: Whittlesey Athletic ‘B’ v Bretton North End (6.30pm).