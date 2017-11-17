PREVIEW: Top-of-the-table clashes for Deeping and Pinchbeck, collection for seriously injured player, goalkeeper invited to BBC SPOTY ceremony, Peterborough Sports in dire need of a win

Deeping Rangers and Pinchbeck United are involved in top-of-the-table clashes in the United Counties Premier Division tomorrow (November 18).

Third-placed Deeping Rangers host Premier Division leaders Leicester Nirvana at the Haydon Whitham Stadium (3pm), while Pinchbeck travel to Raunds in a battle of the top two in Division One (3pm).

Wilkins Makate (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Deeping are five points behind Nirvana, but have two matches in hand. Pinchbeck currently lead Raunds by a point having played one fewer game.

Peterborough Northern Star will be hoping to bounce back from successive heavy defeats with a Premier Division win at Cogenoe tomorrow, when Yaxley will test their improvement under Andy Furnell in a tough League Cup tie at home to fourth-placed Daventry Town.

In-form Wisbech protect a 14-game unbeaten run under manager Gary Setchell at home to Kirby Muxloe. Fenmen goalkeeper Paul Bastock this week received an invite to attend the prestigious BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony next month after breaking the world record for competitive club appearances last weekend.

Third-placed Blackstones FC will be hoping Pinchbeck slip up. They have a Division One match at Lutterworth Athletic tomorrow.

Lee Barsby (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star in action against Boston Town. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Before and during a game against Melton Town at the Abbey Lawns tomorrow there will be a collection for Bourne Town player Aaron Jesson who suffered a career-ending leg break in a Division One match at Harrowby on Tuesday.

Peterborough Sports are in urgent need of a win at home to Chasetown tomorrow (PSL, 3pm). Five successive defeats in Division One of the Evo Stik League have left them just four points off the one relegation spot.

Spalding United can do Sports a favour by beating next-to-bottom Gresley at the Sir Halley Stewart Field, while Stamford AFC seek to make amends for a first home defeat of the season in the FA Trophy last weekend by seeing off Kidsgrove Athletic at the Zeeco Stadium.

FIXTURES

Saturday, November 18

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Chasetown, Spalding Utd v Gresley, Stamford v Kidsgrove Athletic.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division One: Cogenhoe United v Peterborough Northern Star, Deeping Rangers v Leicester Nirvana, Northampton Sileby Rangers v Holbeach United, Wisbech Town v Kirby Muxloe.

League Cup: Yaxley v Daventry Town.

Division One: Bourne Town v Melton Town, Huntingdon Town v Bugbrooke St Michaels, Lutterworth Athletic v Blackstones, Raunds Town v Pinchbeck United.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Halstead Town v Wisbech St Mary, March Town United v Little Oakley.