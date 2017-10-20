PREVIEW: Good UCL form can carry over into the FA Vase

The leading local United Counties Premier Division sides approach FA Vase first round day (October 21) in decent form.

Deeping Rangers were knocked out of the Lincs Senior Trophy on penalties by neighbours Holbeach United on Wednesday (October 18). but prior to that Michael Goode’s men became the first team to beat Newport Pagnell in the United Counties Premier Division. A trip to Northern Counties Division One South side FC Bolsover should hold no fears for them.

Holbeach will also expecte a good result at Midland Football League side South Normanton Athletic.

Yaxley FC are at South Midlands League Biggleswade United in the first round. They reached the quarter-finals of the UCL Cup with a 4-1 win over Harborough Town at In2itive Park on Tuesday, just a few days after suffering a shock 2-1 loss at home to the same opposition in a Premier Division match. Dan Cotton claimed a hat-trick in the cup game.

Cuckoos boss Brett Whaley said: “After a bad day for us on Saturday all we wanted was a reaction, and we got one. It was a much improved performance and hopefully it’s a lesson learnt!”

Wisbech are ticking along nicely under new manager Gary Setchell, but they have the toughest of all the local Vase tests at home to Felixstowe & Watton, a team 17 points clear at the top of the Eastern Counties Premier Division table after winning 16 of their 17 league games so far.

Peterborough Northern Star warmed up for their Vase game at South Midlands League outfit Baldock with a 6-0 thrashing of Oakham in the UCL Cup on Wednesday.

Wisbech St Mary host Whitton United.

Stamford’s recent strong form will receive a thorough examination in an Evo Stik Division One South fixture at fifth-placed Frickley tomorrow, when Peterborough Sports visit struggling Gresley and Spalding travel to bottom club Romulus.

Blackstones will seek to get their United Counties Division One promotion bid back on track at Buckingham, while high-flying Pinchbeck United host Lutterworth Athletic.

Bourne are at home to lowly Oakham.

FIXTURES

Saturday, October 21

FA VASE

First Round: Biggleswade United v Yaxley, FC Bolsover v Deeping Rangers, Holbeach United v South Normanton Athletic, Peterborough Northern Star v Baldock Town, Wisbech Town v Felixstowe & Walton, Wisbech St Mary v Whitton United.

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Frickley Ahletic v Stamford, Gresley v Peterborough Sports, Romulus v Spalding Utd.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: Bourne Town v Oakham United, Buckingham Town v Blackstones, Pinchbeck United v Lutterworth Athletic.