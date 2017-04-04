PREVIEW: Fierce city rivals in final clash, Deeping seek to set-up mouth-watering Peterborough Sports match

Fierce Peterborough League Division Three rivals Bretton North End and Brotherhood Sports clash in an all-city final of the Northants Area Cup at Chestnut tonight (April 4, 7.30pm).

The pair are separated by just two points in third (Brotherhood) and fourth place ahead of the match at Peterborough Northern Star FC. It’s expected they will be filling the top two places by the end of the season.

Deeping Rangers captain David Burton-Jones will try and lead his side to the Hinchingbrooke Cup Final with victory over Wisbech St Mary.

Both teams have recorded a 3-1 win in league meetings this season so a close, hard-fought encounter is expected.

Deeping Rangers host Wisbech St Mary in a Hinchingbrooke Cup semi-final at the Haydon Whitham Stadium this evening (7.45pm). Deeping are second in the United Counties Premier Division and hoping to set up a final next month against champions-elect Peterborough Sports.

Michael Goode’s men will start as favourites against a team who have made a good fist of their first season in Division One of the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties League.

Deeping have appointed former Peterborough United staff member Leigh Porter to a new position at the club of general manager.

Porter said: “I am genuinely excited about what the future holds for the club and being part of the team that will make this happen.

“We will be getting to work straight away by delivering a sustainable commercial plan, improving the stadium and training facilities in time for the start of next season to enable us to apply for promotion.”

Bourne who played well despite losing 2-0 at home to United Counties Division One leaders Daventry on Saturday (April 1) are at Raunds Town tonight.

Ramsey Town contest the Hunts Junior Cup Final against Eaton Socon Reserves at St Neots Town FC tomorrow (April 5) when Whittlesey Athletic Reserves are facing off against Chatteris Town in the North Cambs Junior Cup Final.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, April 4

NORTHANTS AREA CUP FINAL

Bretton North End v Brotherhood Sports (at Peterborough Northern Star FC, 7.30pm kick off).

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP (Semi-final)

Deeping Rangers v Wisbech St Mary (7.45pm)

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

Raunds Town v Bourne (7.45pm).

Wednesday, April 5

NORTH CAMBS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Chatteris Town v Whittlesey Athletic Reserves (at Wisbech Town FC, 7.30pm).

HUNTS JUNIOR CUP FINAL

Eaton Socon Reserves v Ramsey Town (at St Neots Town FC, 7.45pm).

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division

Netherton United v ICA Sports (8.05pm).

Division One

Warboys Town v Oakham United Reserves (7.30pm).