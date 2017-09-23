PREVIEW: FA Vase battle between in-form sides, Deeping out to close the gap, Peterborough Sports travel to Newcastle

In-form Bourne Town host improving Wisbech Town in a second qualifying round FA Vase tie tomorrow (September 23).

United Counties Division One side Bourne have won their last four matches in all competitions, but Premier Division opponents Wisbech have won both matches under new manager Gary Setchell and will start favourites at the Abbey Lawns.

Holbeach United, home to Huntingdon, Peterborough Northern Star, away to Potton and Wisbech St Mary, away to Wellingborough Whitworth, are also in FA Vase action.

Deeping Rangers could close the gap on the UCL Premier Division leaders with a victory at lowly Oadby.

Peterborough Sports will be keen to end a three-game losing run in Division One South of the EVO Stik League, but they won’t find it easy at Newcastle Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, September 23

FA VASE

Second Round Qualifying: Bourne Town v Wisbech Town, Holbeach United v Huntingdon Town, Potton v Peterborough Northern Star, Wellingborough Whitworth v Wisbech St Mary

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Divsion One South: Alvechurch v Stamford AFC, Newcastle Town v Peterborough Sports, Spalding United v Chasetown.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Oadby Town v Deeping Rangers, Wellingborough Town v Yaxley.

Division One: Long Buckby v Blackstones, Lutterworth v Pinchbeck United.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One: March Town United v AFC Sudbury.