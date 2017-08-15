PREVIEW: Deeping seek to bounce back from shock defeat in derby battle at Yaxley, attractive games at Moulton Harrox and Sawtry

Have your say

Deeping Rangers manager Michael Goode is expecting a positive bounce back from his side in tonight’s top United Counties League Premier Division match (August 15, 7.45pm).

Deeping are at Yaxley FC for a game between two teams expected to challenge for the title.

Dan Smith on the ball for Peterborough Northern Star at Harborough. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos

But Goode’s men received a jolt on Saturday (August 12) when losing at early-season surprise package Wellingborough Whitworth.

“We didn’t play well on Saturday,” Goode admitted. “But if we beat Yaxley we won’t be far away from the target we set ourselves for the first few matches.

“We won’t be panicking after one defeat. I’m expecting a much better performance at Yaxley.”

Deeping have three points from their first two matches. Yaxley drew 0-0 in their opening game of the season at Leicester Nirvana last weekend.

Zak Munton equalises for Peterborough Northern Star at Harborough from the penalty spot. Photo: Chantelle McDonald. @cmcdphotos.

Wisbech Town are also in Premier Division action tonight at home to Sleaford.

Current top-flight leaders Holbeach United host Peterborough Northern Star tomorrow (August 16). Star drew 1-1 at Harborough at the weekend thanks to an equaliser from the penalty spot from summer signing Zak Munton.

Spalding United (v Corby) and Stamford AFC (v Carlton) play their first home games in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier League tonight.

Peterborough Sports are at Lincoln United tomorrow.

There are a couple of big Peterborough Premier Division matches tonight as leaders Moulton Harrox entertain unbeaten Leverington and title fancies Netherton United travel to Sawtry, a team who won 10-1 at the weekend to make it three wins in three matches.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, August 15

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Spalding v Corby Town, Stamford v Carlton Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Wisbech Town v Sleaford Town, Yaxley v Deeping Rangers.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v Langtoft United, Moulton Harrox v Leverington Sports, Peterborough Sports Res v Warboys Town, Sawtry v Netherton United.

Wednesday August 16

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Lincoln United v Peterborough Sports.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Peterborough Northern Star.

Division One: Pinchbeck United v Bourne Town.

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES PETERBOROUGH LEAGUE

Premier Division: AFC Stanground Sports v ICA Sports, Deeping Rangers Res v Stamford Lions.

Division One: Crowland Town v Long Sutton Athletic, Kings Cliffe v Oundle Town, Oakham United Res v Stamford Belvedere, Peterborough Polonia v AFC Stanground Sports Res, Tydd St Mary v Moulton Harrox Res, Wittering Harriers v Uppingham Town.