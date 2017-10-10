PREVIEW: Crucial few days for Peterborough Sports, tough test for Star at Wisbech, easier tasks for Deeping and Yaxley

Peterborough Sports face a crucial few days as they attempt to arrest their slide down the EVo Stik Division One South table.

Sports have slipped to 18th place in a 22-team league, but they now face home games against two of the few teams below them. Carlton are the visitors to PSL tonight (October 10, 7.45pm kick off) with next-to-bottom Romulus in town on Saturday (October 14).

It’s such a tight division, victory tonight would shoot Sports up to 12th, despite a campaign hampered by injuries and unavailabilities. Carlton are a place lower than Sports and have yet to win away from home.

Peterborough Northern Star face a tough United Counties Premier Division game at Wisbech Town tonight, but Deeping Rangers and Yaxley will expect to win home games against Struggling Sleaford Town and Wellingborough Town respectively.

March Town United and Wisbech St Mary have home ties in the Cambs Invitation Cup.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 10

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Peterborough Sports v Carlton Town.

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Deeping Rangers v Sleaford Town, Wisbech Town v Peterborough Northern Star, Yaxley v Wellingborough Town.

EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Cambs Invitation Cup: March Town United v Eaton Socon, Wisbech St Mary v Lakenheath.

Wednesday, October 11

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Boston Town.

Division One: Huntingdon Town v Rushden and Higham United.