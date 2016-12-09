NON-LEAGUE: Sports seek a perfect 10, Hayes starts Holbeach reign

Peterborough Sports seek to extend their 100 per cent home record in the United Counties Premier Division this season to 10 games tomorrow (December 10).

Nine top-flight home matches this season have yielded nine wins, 40 goals scored and just six conceded. Struggling Sleaford should be concerned when they visit PSL tomorrow (3pm kick off).

Sports are eight points clear at the top of the table. They will host two local derbies over the festive season against Yaxley (December 22) and Peterborough Northern Star (December 29).

Deeping Rangers, who are currently fourth, could become the city side’s closest pursuers if they win at Leicester Nirvana tomorrow.

New manager Seb Hayes starts his reign at Holbeach with an away game at ON Cheneck, while his old club Peterborough Northern Star entertain Wellingborough Town.

FIXTURES

Saturday, December 10

EVO-STIK LEAGUE

Division One South: Kidsgrove Athletic v Stamford, Spalding Utd v Market Drayton Town .

CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Huntingdon Town v Northampton Sileby Rangers, Leicester Nirvana v Deeping Rangers, Northampton ON Chenecks v Holbeach United, Peterborough Northern Star v Wellingborough Town, Peterborough Sports v Sleaford Town, Wisbech Town v Kirby Muxloe, Yaxley v Harrowby United.

Division One: Bourne Town v Lutterworth Athletic, Potton United v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN LEAGUE

Division One: Whitton United v March Town United, Wisbech St Mary v Holland FC.