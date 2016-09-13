NON-LEAGUE: Deeping and Wisbech seek Vase victories, Star attempt to bounce back

Deeping Rangers and Wisbech Town are involved in FA Vase replays against Eastern Counties League sides tonight (September 13).
Deeping host Walsham Le Willows, while Wisbech travel to Mildenhall. Both original ties in the first qualifying round finished 2-2 after extra time on Saturday (September 10).
If Wisbech win they will cross swords with United Counties Premier Division leaders Peterborough Sports, for a third time this season, in the second qualifying round.
Deeping are playing for the right to play another UCL top-flight side Boston Town.
There’s Premier Division action tonight for Peterborough Northern Star who travel to Eynesbury Rovers. It’s a mid-table battle between two teams who suffered disappointing weekend defeats when Eynesbury were crushed 7-0 at Yaxley in the FA Vase and Star went down 2-0 at 10-man Holbeach.
Unbeaten Holbeach host Huntingdon tomorrow (September 14) when Sports have a tricky game at Sleaford.
FIXTURES
(7.45pm kick offs)
Tuesday, September 13
FA VASE
(First qualifying round replays).
Deeping Rangers v Walsham Le Willows
Mildenhall v Wisbech Town
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Eynesbury Rovers v Peterborough Northern Star
Wednesday, September 14
CHROMASPORT & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Holbeach United v Huntingdon
Sleaford v Peterborough Sports