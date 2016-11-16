NON-LEAGUE: Cup progress for Cuckoos, Fenmen and Tulips, Star chance to climb into top half

Yaxley boss Brett Whaley demanded a second-half reaction from his side last night (November 15) and he certainly received one.

The Cuckoos trailed Premier Division rivals Cogenhoe 3-2 at the break in their second round League Cup tie, but three goals in the first 15 minutes of the second-half turned the match on its head.

Harry Limb scored a hat-trick Wisbech against Eaton Socon.

Yaxley had twice led early on through top scorer Dan Cotton and Matt Sparrow. Cotton, Ross Watson and Wayne Morris were their goal-scorers in the second-half.

Yaxley will play either lowly Premier Division sides Huntingdon or Oadby Town in the quarter-final at In2itive Park. They meet in the second round on December 3.

Whaley said: “In patches we were very good, but we need to start playing for longer periods of matches. We needed a response in the second-half and got one!”

Yaxley now move onto a cracking top-flight clash at home to in-form Deeping Rangers on Saturday (November 19).

Elsewhere Harry Limb struck a hat-trick as holders Wisbech Town eased into the semi-finals of the Cambs Invitation Cup with a 4-2 win over lower level Eaton Socon.

Socon struck first before Wisbech found their stride.

And Spalding, whose outstanding league form had stuttered in recent week, received a confidence boost with a 5-2 Northern Premier Division League Cup win at Carlton Town.

Jenk Acar and Nathan Stainfield scored twice and Jack Whitewick claimed his first goal for the club.

Tonight (November 16), Holbeach United can close the gap on the top four in the UCL Premier Division by winning at bottom club Huntingdon, while Peterborough Northern Star could clamber into the top half of the table with a home win over Boston Town.

Deeping will expect to beat Division One side Blackstones in the quarter-final of the Lincs Senior Trophy despite suspensions for key men David Burton-Jones and Scott Money and an injury to Henry Dunn.

RESULTS

Tuesday, November 15

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Northern Premier Division

League Cup

(First round)

Carlton 2 Spalding United 5 (Whitewick 2, Stainfield 2, Acar).

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

(Second round)

Cogenhoe United 3, Yaxley 5 (Cotton 2, Sparrow, Watson, Morris)

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

(Quarter-finals)

Wisbech Town 4 (Limb 3, Murphy), Eaton Socon 2

FIXTURES

Wednesday, November 16

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Huntingdon Town v Holbeach United.

Peterborough Northern Star v Boston Town.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

(Quarter final)

Deeping Rangers v Blackstones.