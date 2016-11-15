NON-LEAGUE: Cuckoos aiming for a quarter-final place

Yaxley will seek to join Wisbech Town and Holbeach United in the quarter-finals of the United Counties League Cup tonight (November 15).

The Cuckoos, who are eighth in the Premier Division, will be favourites to win their second round tie at fellow top-flight side Cogenhoe United.

Cardin Pierre-Liverpool (stripes) of Peterborough Northern Star. Photo: Tim Gates.

Wisbech are in Cambs Invitation Cup quarter-final action tonight when hosting lower level Eaton Socon.

Spalding United will try and forget a dip in league form in Division One South of the Evo Stik Northern Premier Division when travelling to lowly Carlton Town in the first round of the League Cup.

Stamford AFC’s scheduled tie at Lincoln United has been postponed because of the latter’s involvement in an FA Trophy replay.

In-form UCL Premier Division Deeping Rangers should progress to the semi-finals of the Lincs Senior Trophy tomorrow (November 16) when they host Blackstones of Division One.

Peterborough Northern Star (home to Boston Town) and Holbeach United (away to Huntingdon) are in UCL Premier Division action tomorrow.

FIXTURES

Tuesday, November 15

EVO STIK LEAGUE

Northern Premier Division

League Cup

(First round)

Carlton v Spalding United.

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

League Cup

(Second round)

Cogenhoe United v Yaxley.

CAMBS INVITATION CUP

(Quarter-finals)

Wisbech Town v Eaton Socon, Wisbech St Mary v Fulbourn Institute

Wednesday, November 16

CHROMASPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Huntingdon Town v Holbeach United.

Peterborough Northern Star v Boston Town.

LINCS SENIOR TROPHY

(Quarter final)

Deeping Rangers v Blackstones.