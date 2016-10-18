NON-LEAGUE: Big games galore, including one in the UCL at PSL

It’s a night (October 18) for big games.

While Peterborough United are taking on local rivals Northampton Town at the ABAX and Stamford AFC (previewed elsewhere on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk) are in Wrexham for an FA Cup tie, two of the United Counties Premier Division top dogs square up at PSL.

Action from Holbeach United's win over Sileby. Photo: Tim Wilson.

Overhelming title favourites Peterborough Sports are six points clear of fifth-placed Holbeach United before they clash tonight, but the Tigers claimed the scalp of previously Sileby Rangers in a fiesty clash at Carter’s Park at the weekend (October 15).

Yaxley have won their last eight competitive matches and they’ll be confident of making it nine when UCL Premier Division rivals Peterborough Northern Star visit In2itive Park for a first round Hinchingbrooke Cup tie.

Star were runners-up to city rivals Peterborough Sports last season, The winners will be away to Sports in the quarter-final.

March Town United’s new management team are straight into action tonight when King’s Lynn Town Reserves visit the GER.

March parted company with city man Chris Bartlett following a 7-0 loss at the weekend. He’s been replaced by Mal Matless and Ray Brand who have left their posts with Wisbech Town Reserves to take charge.

Wisbech and Blackstones are in UCL action tomorrow (October 19).

FIXTURES

Tuesday, October 18

FA CUP

Fourth qualifying round replay

Wrexham v Stamford AFC

CHROMSPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Peterborough Sports v Holbeach United.

HINCHINGBROOKE CUP

First round

Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One

March Town United v King’s Lynn Reserves

Division One KO Cup

Diss Town v Wisbech St Mary

Wednesday October 16

CHROMSPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division

Boston Town v Wisbech Town

Division One

Blackstones v Stewart & Lloyds.