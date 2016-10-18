NON-LEAGUE: Big games galore, including one in the UCL at PSL

It’s a night (October 18) for big games.
While Peterborough United are taking on local rivals Northampton Town at the ABAX and Stamford AFC (previewed elsewhere on www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk) are in Wrexham for an FA Cup tie, two of the United Counties Premier Division top dogs square up at PSL.
Overhelming title favourites Peterborough Sports are six points clear of fifth-placed Holbeach United before they clash tonight, but the Tigers claimed the scalp of previously Sileby Rangers in a fiesty clash at Carter’s Park at the weekend (October 15).
Yaxley have won their last eight competitive matches and they’ll be confident of making it nine when UCL Premier Division rivals Peterborough Northern Star visit In2itive Park for a first round Hinchingbrooke Cup tie.
Star were runners-up to city rivals Peterborough Sports last season, The winners will be away to Sports in the quarter-final.
March Town United’s new management team are straight into action tonight when King’s Lynn Town Reserves visit the GER.
March parted company with city man Chris Bartlett following a 7-0 loss at the weekend. He’s been replaced by Mal Matless and Ray Brand who have left their posts with Wisbech Town Reserves to take charge.
Wisbech and Blackstones are in UCL action tomorrow (October 19).
FIXTURES
Tuesday, October 18
FA CUP
Fourth qualifying round replay
Wrexham v Stamford AFC
CHROMSPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Peterborough Sports v Holbeach United.
HINCHINGBROOKE CUP
First round
Yaxley v Peterborough Northern Star.
THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE
Division One
March Town United v King’s Lynn Reserves
Division One KO Cup
Diss Town v Wisbech St Mary
Wednesday October 16
CHROMSPORTS & TROPHIES UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE
Premier Division
Boston Town v Wisbech Town
Division One
Blackstones v Stewart & Lloyds.