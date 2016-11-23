MATCH VERDICT: Sports too strong for Tigers

League leaders Peterborough Sports extended their advantage to eight points with a dominant display at Holbeach United tonight (Wednesday).

The Tigers slipped to fifth place as caretaker-boss Martyn Cundy suffered a home defeat in his first game in charge following the resignation of Tom Roberts last weekend.

Josh Ford’s penalty came with four minutes left but there was still time for Sports substitute Jack Barron to slot in another goal following clinical finishes from Mark Jones, Josh Moreman and Dan Banister.

Jones wasted a golden chance before Holbeach’s hopes were dealt a big blow as skipper Jamie Stevens was carried off with suspected ankle ligament damage.

Jones slotted in the opener as Moreman’s deflected drive fell kindly into his path eight minutes before the break.

Rick Drury pushed out Jones’ low shot soon afterwards and Avelino Vieira should have doubled the lead.

Josh Moreman is congratulated after making it 2-0

It took 50 minutes for Holbeach to create a chance as Jack Smith’s effort was diverted behind.

Moments after Ford fired wide, Moreman made it 2-0 with a long-range thunderbolt then Banister blasted into the roof of the net having turned into space inside the penalty area.

Ford converted from the spot following keeper Lewis Moat’s foul on Stuart Muldrew.

Two minutes later, though, Barron - who earlier struck the foot of the post - burst into the box and calmly completed the scoring.

Dan Banister makes it 3-0

HOLBEACH UNITED

4-2-3-1: Drury; Walton, Stevens (sub Grimwood 21 mins), N Jackson, A Jackson; Tinkler, Pinner (sub Dougill 61 mins); Ford, Muldrew, Eyett; Jack Smith. Subs not used: P Smith, John Smith.

PETERBOROUGH SPORTS

4-4-2: Moat; Banister, R Jones, Eason, Cobb; Macleod (sub Goodale 78 mins), Webb, Lawlor, Moreman (sub Barron 78 mins); M Jones, Vieira. Subs not used: Bucciero, Dean.

Jack Barron on his way to completing the 4-1 win for Peterborough Sports

REFEREE

Nicolae Manolescu.

GOALS

M Jones (37 mins, 0-1); Moreman (55 mins, 0-2); Banister (63 mins, 0-3); Ford pen (86 mins, 1-3); Barron (88 mins, 1-4).

BOOKINGS

Macleod, R Jones (fouls).

ATTENDANCE

104