MATCH REPORT: Sports bounce back to go nine points clear at Christmas

Peterborough Sports returned to winning ways in the ChromaSport & Trophies United Counties League Premier Division last night (December 22).

Jimmy Dean’s side bounced back after Saturday’s dull 0-0 draw with Rothwell Corinthians to take the honours 3-1 against local rivals Yaxley at PSL.

The comfortable win puts Sports nine points clear at the top of the table.

Sports were outstanding in the first half and should have gone ahead after 26 minutes when Josh Moreman was fouled in the box by Jon-Paul Duncliffe. But Avelino Vieira sent a tame spot-kick a yard wide of the post.

Sports got the lead they deserved when the Cuckoos defence made a complete hash of a Jordan Macleod corner and put through their own net.

Yaxley improved after the break but fell further behind on 55 minutes, Vieira slipped Macleod through and he reached the ball ahead of the Yaxley keeper to poke into an empty net.

Matt Sparrow reduced the deficit to 2-1 on 69 minutes but five minutes later Sports settled the issue with a goal by Vieira after a lovely pass by energetic sub Jack Barron.

Lewis Webb was Sports’ man-of-the-match.

Yaxley boss Brett Whaley said: “We’ve no complaints, the best side won on the night.

“We didn’t get enough possession and they scored at good times. So it’s heads up and go again on Tuesday.”

Yaxley are at home to Huntingdon on Tuesday (December 27) while Sports play next at Peterborough Northern Star on Thursday. Both games kick off at 7.45pm.